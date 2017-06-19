Media Report Looks at HIV Among Gay and Bisexual Black Men

A June 6 New York Times article, " America's Hidden HIV Epidemic ," reveals that last year, the CDC, using the first comprehensive national estimates of lifetime risk of HIV for several key populations, predicted that if current rates continue, one in two African-American gay and bisexual men will be infected with the virus. That compares with a lifetime risk of one in 99 for all Americans and one in 11 for white gay and bisexual men.

