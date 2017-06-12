Making a Case for LGBTQA
We are experiencing the greatest threat our community has faced since the AIDS epidemic first appeared in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York 36 years ago. At that time, gay and bi men were showing the first signs of AIDS, and no one knew what caused it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Wed
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC