Major increase in HIV infections in Jamaica, Cuba - UN Envoy
UN Special Envoy on HIV/AIDS to the Caribbean, Dr Edward Greene, has revealed that Jamaica and Cuba are among the two countries in the region which have seen major increases in HIV infections. Speaking at the recent Regional Testing Day 10th Anniversary Caribbean Launch Breakfast and Awards in Bridgetown, Barbados, Greene said after 10 years of decline in the prevalence rate, the Caribbean has experienced a nine per cent increase in new HIV infections.
