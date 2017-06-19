Letter to Senate: 'Save the Lives of People with HIV'
More than 100 organizations nationwide signed a letter to the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C. on June 12 to "save the lives of people with HIV." The letter - sponsored by the Federal AIDS Policy Partnership's HIV Health Care Access Working Group - is an urgent request for the Senate to reject the American Health Care Act on behalf of the 23 million Americans estimated to lose coverage, including hundreds of thousands of individuals with HIV, if the bill is enacted.
