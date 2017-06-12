Knowing HIV levels are 'undetectable' may affect sexual behavior

June 15, 2017 - Understanding and responding to behavioral trends in groups that are at high risk for HIV infection is critical to the development of effective strategies that decrease HIV incidence and improve access to care. New research based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National HIV Behavioral Surveillance system are presented in a special supplement to JAIDS: Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.