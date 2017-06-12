Knowing HIV levels are 'undetectable'...

Knowing HIV levels are 'undetectable' may affect sexual behavior

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

June 15, 2017 - Understanding and responding to behavioral trends in groups that are at high risk for HIV infection is critical to the development of effective strategies that decrease HIV incidence and improve access to care. New research based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National HIV Behavioral Surveillance system are presented in a special supplement to JAIDS: Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews 13 hr alexa8 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 9 Bossy2980 2,288
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 5 longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC