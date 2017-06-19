Know your status, get tested for HIV/AIDS 50 minutes ago
When you hear talk about "status" it usually refers to financial wealth, power, or that reoccurring notification that you see on your Facebook feed that tells you about your friend's new romantic relationship or loss of. But, when you hear the phrase "know your status," it's a phrase that emphasizes the importance and responsibility of one being tested for HIV and knowing if they are positive with HIV or negative, not have HIV.
