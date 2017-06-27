Kenyans are first in Africa to get ge...

Kenyans are first in Africa to get generic of latest AIDS drug

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Kenya is the first African country to start using a generic version of the latest AIDS drug that can improve and prolong the lives of tens of thousands of people who suffer severe side effects and resistance to other treatments. A generic of Dolutegravir , first approved in the United States in 2013, is being given to 20,000 patients in Kenya before being rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda later this year, with the backing of the health agency UNITAID.

