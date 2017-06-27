Kenya: New HIV Treatment Offers Hope for Patients
Kenya is set to be the first African country to introduce better HIV treatment for people living with the disease that causes AIDS. In partnership with the Kenyan government, UNITAID and the World Health Organization have introduced a generic first-line drug for people living with HIV.
