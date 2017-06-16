Kenya: First Lady to Meet Beyond Zero Partners, Chat Way Forward
Beyond Zero partners will on Tuesday hold a one-day summit to take stock over the successes and challenges of the four-year initiative. First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who is the patron of the initiative, will be preside over the summit whose other objectives include the presentation of Awards to different categories of people and corporates for exemplary contribution to maternal health, neonatal, child and adolescents' health at the county level.
