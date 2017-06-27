Julianne Moore, Zoe Saldana and Sia T...

Julianne Moore, Zoe Saldana and Sia Team up to Raise Awareness for HIV/AIDS

Read more: E! Online

Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldana have teamed up to help Sia with her newly released music video "Free Me" in an effort to promote HIV awareness and raise funds for #endHIV. "This is Kai, an expecting mother, a daughter, a friend," Julianne narrates the beginning of the music video as the screen shows a wide shot of Zoe in a doctor's office.

Chicago, IL

