Julia Stambler: Charlie Sheen's New G...

Julia Stambler: Charlie Sheen's New Girlfriend Not Afraid of Getting HIV

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Hollywood Gossip

Charlie Sheen's made a lot of mistakes in life -- remember, this is the guy who's still in a senseless feud with Rihanna for essentially no reason. According to a TMZ report, Charlie Sheen's new girlfriend Julia Stambler isn't afraid of catching HIV from him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 9 Bossy2980 2,288
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 5 longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May '17 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC