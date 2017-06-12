Julia Stambler: Charlie Sheen's New Girlfriend Not Afraid of Getting HIV
Charlie Sheen's made a lot of mistakes in life -- remember, this is the guy who's still in a senseless feud with Rihanna for essentially no reason. According to a TMZ report, Charlie Sheen's new girlfriend Julia Stambler isn't afraid of catching HIV from him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC