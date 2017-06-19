James Corden Sends Trump 297 Copies of - Philadelphia' to...

"Most of what I know or when I started to learn or first hear about HIV and AIDS, I learned from the movie 'Philadelphia,'" says... James Corden got creative in his pursuit to educate Donald Trump on HIV and AIDS: he sent the president 297 copies of "Philadelphia," the 1993 Oscar winner starring Tom Hanks as a man who was fired from his law firm for having AIDS. Upset with the news that six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned, Corden told his "Late Late Show" Tuesday audience, "They resigned because as they put it, they said Donald Trump simply does not care about HIV and AIDS - and he doesn't."

