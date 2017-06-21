James Corden sends Trump 297 copies of 'Philadelphia' to get him to care about HIV/AIDS
In the video above, Corden talks about the news that six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS stepped down from their positions last week - their reason being that Donald Trump "simply doesn't care about HIV and AIDS." He explains that watching the movie Philadelphia when he was younger incited him to care about the illnesses and comes to the conclusion that Trump doesn't care about HIV/AIDS because he must not have seen it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC