INFOGRAPHIC: Report says clean needle programs are in high demand, underfunded
Dr. Susan Kirkland, director of Atlantic Interdisciplinary Research Network and professor at Dalhousie University's department of community Health and epidemiology, is presenting her report on mainline needle exchange at the Canadian Public Health Association conference in Halifax. Nova Scotia must develop a more comprehensive and integrated approach to harm reduction if it wants to effectively deal with the growing opioid crisis, according to one expert.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Scared
|2,289
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Mon
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
