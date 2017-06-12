'I just started hating myself': Young people dying as stigma, misunderstanding prevent HIV treatment
When Saskatoon man Ian Longman found out he had HIV, it was two years before he sought treatment. He thought the diagnosis meant certain death, and he didn't know treatment was an option.
