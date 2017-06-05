HSA recalls 9 lots of HIV test kits t...

HSA recalls 9 lots of HIV test kits that may give false negative results

SINGAPORE: Nine lots of a brand of HIV screening test kits have been recalled, after it was found that the kits could result in false negative results for some people in the early stages of an HIV infection, announced the Health Sciences Authority on Monday . The affected lots of SD Bioline HIV Ag/Ab Combo were supplied to 26 clinics and as well as the National University Hospital , and they were issued an urgent notice by the kits' local importer Unison Collaborator on May 11. NUH and the clinics were advised to stop using the kits and to retest people who had tested negative using the affected lots.

