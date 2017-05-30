House Speaker Paul D. Ryan
The verdict is in. The one-two punch of President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget and the House Republican health care bill, if actually enacted, would deal a devastating blow to people living with and at risk for HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC