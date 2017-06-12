Hornet Sponsored EndHIV's Video Relea...

Hornet Sponsored EndHIV's Video Release Party for Sia's 'Free Me'

Gay social networking app Hornet sponsored a release party for the #endHIV campaign, a project of the Abzyme Research Foundation, for the music video of new Sia track "Free Me." The Abzyme Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 to harness the technology already developed to bring an HIV vaccine to human trials, and ultimately to patients.

