HIV running rampant in Northeast Louisiana
According to a local practitioner, HIV is spreading by the year, because those who have don't even know it themselves. Seventy three percent of men make up the population who have this disease in Northeast Louisiana, and 27 percent are women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC