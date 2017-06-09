HIV infections increase dramatically ...

HIV infections increase dramatically in Cuba

Read more: Babalu Blog

Given its past response to HIV, the likely result will be the creation or expansion of HIV concentration camps for those who are infected. UN Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS in the Caribbean Edward Greene said this week that Cuba is among the countries in the region that have seen an uptick in the infection following decades of decline.

