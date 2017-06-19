HIV/AIDS still needs our energy ...

On June 27 we will mark National HIV Testing Day, a federally designated event that has been observed annually on this date since 1995. It is a meaningful one for those of us who work at Mazzoni Center, since HIV testing, counseling, medical care and supportive services have been a core element of our history and organizational purpose for decades, and continue to be a central focus of our day-to-day work.

