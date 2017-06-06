HIV/AIDS nonprofit inks 30K sf lease ...

HIV/AIDS nonprofit inks 30K sf lease at UBS Realtya s 135 West 50th Street

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Faith-based social service organization Volunteers of America-Greater New York leased 30,000 square feet at UBS Realty Investors' 135 West 50th Street . The 30,282-square-foot lease has a term of 16 years, according to the Commercial Observer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Mon longbeachkidd 2
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mon longbeachkidd 2,288
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May '17 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC