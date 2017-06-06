HIV/AIDS nonprofit inks 30K sf lease at UBS Realtya s 135 West 50th Street
Faith-based social service organization Volunteers of America-Greater New York leased 30,000 square feet at UBS Realty Investors' 135 West 50th Street . The 30,282-square-foot lease has a term of 16 years, according to the Commercial Observer.
