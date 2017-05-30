HIV/AIDS, 36 years later
In 1981 an infectious disease researcher at the National institutes of Health started noticing reports that clusters of gay men were being diagnosed with infections that were highly unusual in younger people. It would take a few years before the medical community identified HIV which, left unchecked, can develop into the deadly syndrome known as AIDS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC