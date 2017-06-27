Henderson Organizations Partner to Ra...

Henderson Organizations Partner to Raise HIV Awareness

7 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Matthew 25 AIDS Services, Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS, a leading national public information response to the domestic HIV/AIDS epidemic, are teaming up to offer free HIV testing and counseling about prevention strategies, as part of a National HIV Testing Day effort in Kentucky. Testing will be available at select Walgreens stores in 130 cities on June 27, 28 and 29, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on all three days.

Chicago, IL

