Health Ministry plans new education c...

Health Ministry plans new education campaign targeting persons with HIV

14 hrs ago

In this 2016 file photo, persons at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, line-up to get free HIV testing during a World Family Doctors Day fair. The Ministry of Health is to roll out, within a month, a new public education campaign targeting persons diagnosed with HIV to accept treatment and follow-up care.

Chicago, IL

