Healing rural America: Faith lifts small town from depths of HIV plague
A deep Christian faith guides the doctor, who closes all his emails with a quote from Galatians: "And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up." He went to the elderly man's home four and a half years ago hoping to steal money for drugs.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
