Harry says HIV children - must be given voice' ahead of Sentebale polo match
Prince Harry has said the fight against HIV cannot be won unless children living with the disease are given a voice. Commenting ahead of a polo match in aid of his Sentebale charity, Harry also said he continued to support the world's commitment to ending the Aids epidemic by 2030.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|18 hr
|longbeachkidd
|2
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|longbeachkidd
|2,288
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC