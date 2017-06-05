Harry says HIV children - must be giv...

Harry says HIV children - must be given voice' ahead of Sentebale polo match

Prince Harry has said the fight against HIV cannot be won unless children living with the disease are given a voice. Commenting ahead of a polo match in aid of his Sentebale charity, Harry also said he continued to support the world's commitment to ending the Aids epidemic by 2030.

