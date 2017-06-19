GSK Contributes To Malaysian Aids Foundation Programmes
Pharmaceutical and healthcare company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Sdn Bhd has earmarked RM1.25 million for the Malaysian AIDS Foundation to advance three of its high-impact AIDS programmes over the next three years. Malaysian AIDS Foundation chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said the programmes were the Paediatric AIDS Fund, the Malaysian Business Consortium on HIV and AIDS and HIV Awareness and Education for Healthcare Professionals.
