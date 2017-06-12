Gileada s Integrase Inhibitora "Based HIV Regimen Succeeds in Four Major Trials

Gilead Sciences has filed a new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of a fixed-dose, single-tablet HIV treatment regimen including the investigational integrase inhibitor bictegravir and the contents of Descovy . The NDA is based on 48-week results from four ongoing Phase III trials of the triple-drug combination tablet, which all showed that the treatment was non-inferior, or as effective as, various approved antiretroviral regimens.

