Gay Men Have Higher Meningitis Risk, Especially if They Have HIV
Compared with the general population, men who have sex with men are at higher risk of meningococcal disease, in particular if they have HIV, aidsmap reports. The recent reported cases of this potentially fatal bacterial infection are small in number but serious enough to warrant a recommendation for MSM and HIV-positive people to get vaccinated.
