Gay man 'refused entry to LGBT club because he had HIV medication on him'
A gay man was allegedly refused entry to one of Britain's most famous LGBT clubs because he was carrying HIV medication A young gay man was allegedly refused entry to one of Britain's most famous LGBT clubs because he was carrying HIV medication. The customer, who is HIV positive had been in the queue for G-A-Y Late on Wednesday last week, when security staff searched his bag and found the pills.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|May 27
|Maddmama
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|May 27
|felcity
|2,287
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
