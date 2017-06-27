Galleries Representing Felix Gonzalez-Torres Are Editing HIV/AIDS From His Legacy: It Needs to Stop

There is no artist more synonymous with the poignancy, wistfulness and desolation of art made within the crucible of the HIV/AIDS crisis than Felix Gonzalez-Torres . Within the maelstrom of that government-sponsored holocaust, his experience of it, and its effects on his communities, he created work of such melancholic grandeur and romantic sorrow, that decades later - even among the relentless torrents of the art world's digital age - his legacy remains a touchstone of unsurpassed, reflective power.

