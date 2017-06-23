Free screenings for National HIV Test...

Free screenings for National HIV Testing Day

Tuesday, June 27, marks National HIV Testing Day and various Orange County clinics will offer free testing - something they actually do all year. The Orange County Health Care Agency said 6,762 residents have HIV and an estimated 669 people have undiagnosed HIV.

