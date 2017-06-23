Free screenings for National HIV Testing Day
Tuesday, June 27, marks National HIV Testing Day and various Orange County clinics will offer free testing - something they actually do all year. The Orange County Health Care Agency said 6,762 residents have HIV and an estimated 669 people have undiagnosed HIV.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|7 hr
|Man
|29
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
