Free Me: Sia, Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore Join Forces to End HIV
Sia, Zoe Saldana and Julianna Moore are joining forces in the new video for Sia's song "Free Me". An unreleased track, Sia is releasing the tune to raise important awareness and funds for the organization #endHIV .
