Free HIV tests offered at Moline nonprofit

June 27th is National HIV Testing Day and The Project of the Quad Cities is giving free HIV tests all day to raise awareness. The Project of the Quad Cities is a 501 nonprofit community based organization established to provide services to those at risk of contracting, affected by, or living with STI/HIV/AIDS.

