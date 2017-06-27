Free HIV tests offered at Moline nonprofit
June 27th is National HIV Testing Day and The Project of the Quad Cities is giving free HIV tests all day to raise awareness. The Project of the Quad Cities is a 501 nonprofit community based organization established to provide services to those at risk of contracting, affected by, or living with STI/HIV/AIDS.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
