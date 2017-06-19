Former Trump HIV/AIDS advisers rip Senate GOP healthcare bill
Three former members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS who resigned on Saturday over Trump's apparent lack of interest in their work are attacking the Senate bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare. "I would say it's at least as bad as the old House one - maybe worse, depending on where it goes from here," Scott Schoettes told Buzzfeed News on Thursday.
