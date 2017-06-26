Folks will be able to get free HIV tests this week at an Albany Walgreens.
The Southwest Public Health District is partnering up with Walgreens and the Greater Than AIDS Foundation to offer free HIV testing June 27 through June 29. "With early diagnosis and treatment, someone with HIV can live a healthy normal lifespan," said Glen Pietrandoni, senior director of virology at Walgreens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
