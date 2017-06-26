Folks will be able to get free HIV te...

Folks will be able to get free HIV tests this week at an Albany Walgreens.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Southwest Public Health District is partnering up with Walgreens and the Greater Than AIDS Foundation to offer free HIV testing June 27 through June 29. "With early diagnosis and treatment, someone with HIV can live a healthy normal lifespan," said Glen Pietrandoni, senior director of virology at Walgreens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Sun seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Jun 14 alexa8 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,056,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC