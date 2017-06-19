Financial incentives increased viral suppression in HIV-positive patients in care

Gift cards offered as financial incentives helped to increase viral suppression in human immunodeficiency virus -positive patients in a community-based clinical trial in New York and Washington, D.C., two communities severely affected by HIV, according to a study published by JAMA Internal Medicine . Antiretroviral therapy that results in viral suppression can reduce HIV-related morbidity and the risk of HIV transmission.

