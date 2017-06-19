Fight against drug addiction was another empty Trump campaign promise
Of the many ways that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's congressional leaders are betraying their core voters, one of the most despicable involves Trump's pledge to tackle the opioid addiction epidemic. The pledge itself is fine - there's no question that the struggle with opioids and heroin is a national crisis - but the problem comes with the GOP's war against social services and the Trump administration's apparent disinterest in furthering HIV/AIDS research.
