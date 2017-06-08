FDA Calls On Drugmaker To Pull A Powerful Opioid Off The Market
Opana ER, a potent extended-release opioid, was approved by the FDA for pain management in 2006. But the agency says Endo's attempts to reformulate the pills to make them harder to crush, dissolve and inject have not been successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
