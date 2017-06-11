Estonia: AHF Brings HIV Testing to a ...

Estonia: AHF Brings HIV Testing to a Marathon in a Hard-hit Corner of the EU

During the Narva Energy Run in Narva on June 10, Linda Clinic sprinted to a new record, testing 101 people and identifying one HIV-positive individual in conjunction with the marathon aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle. The clinic is a community-based health facility on the border of Russia and Estonia, co-founded by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation - the largest global AIDS organization.

