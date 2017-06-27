ERCC orders COA to stop advertising cure for HIV/AIDS

The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional AIDS Committee have ordered the Centre for Awareness , a food supplement marketing firm to stop all adverts on a cure for HIV/AIDS in the media. The management of COA have also been asked to use the same platform in deceiving the public that it had a cure for AIDS to withdraw the derogatory statement indicating the Ghana AIDS Commission of sabotaging its efforts to cure Persons Living with HIV and AIDS .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.