Eco Petroleum-ECPO Completes Acquisition of Immunotherapy Drug Development Company
Immunotech is committed to creating drugs for the better health of mankind and the realization of shareholder value for the existing shareholder groups of the two entities. Immunotech's flagship compound ITV-1 is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fragment , which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV.
