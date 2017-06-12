Don't substitute Coa FS for Anti-Retroviral Therapy' - Coa

The Centre of Awareness on Thursday reassured its numerous clients across the globe of the safety and efficacy of its COA FS product as a food supplement. Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, the Executive President of COA, explained that the product was not for any therapeutic purposes, neither was it a replacement for Anti-Retroviral Therapy or a cure for HIV/AIDS and must, therefore, not be substituted as such.

