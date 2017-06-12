Don't substitute Coa FS for Anti-Retroviral Therapy' - Coa
The Centre of Awareness on Thursday reassured its numerous clients across the globe of the safety and efficacy of its COA FS product as a food supplement. Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, the Executive President of COA, explained that the product was not for any therapeutic purposes, neither was it a replacement for Anti-Retroviral Therapy or a cure for HIV/AIDS and must, therefore, not be substituted as such.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Wed
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC