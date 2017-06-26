D.C. has worst record for number of HIV infections
D.C. officials are aiming to focus public attention on the ongoing HIV crisis with events around the city on Tuesday, which is National HIV Testing Day. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the District leads the nation in the rate of HIV infection, with 1-in-13 residents diagnosed with the virus.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Sun
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
