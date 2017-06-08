Cuba steps up efforts in fight against HIV/AIDS

Cuban scientists are continuing efforts to provide antiretroviral treatment to Cubans suffering from HIV/AIDS, with 81 percent of patients now being attended, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Maria Isela Lantero, head of the Ministry of Health's HIV/AIDS department, was quoted by local media as saying that scientists were testing the TERAVAC-VIH to reduce patients' viral load and to improve their quality of life.

