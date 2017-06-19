Could a Monetary Perk Help Keep HIV P...

Could a Monetary Perk Help Keep HIV Patients on Their Meds?

There are mixed results from a new study on the use of monetary rewards to help boost the odds that HIV-infected patients will enter care, and take their meds as directed. The study, conducted at HIV clinics in New York City and Washington, D.C., found that financial incentives such as gift cards could improve the likelihood that HIV patients would take antiretroviral medications that suppress the AIDS-causing virus.

