Corden Attempts to Educate Trump on HIV/AIDS Using Philadelphia - WATCH

9 hrs ago

The typically apolitical James Corden took time out of his show on Tuesday to address President Donald Trump and his administration's seeming disregard for the HIV/AIDS pandemic. The Late Late Show host spoke with a heavy heart, as he addressed the news that six of the 18 members on Trump's HIV/AIDS council had resigned because the president "simply does not care" about the epidemic.

Chicago, IL

