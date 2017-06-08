Chinese school isolating its HIV-positive students just shows we need better awareness
While everyone files into testing facilities for the exam, 16 kids in northern China's Shanxi province will sit the test in isolation - because they're HIV-positive. The students go to the Linfen Red Ribbon School, the only institution of its kind in China.
