China: Landmark Ruling on HIV Employment Discrimination

A court in China finds that it is unlawful for an employer to banish an employee from the workplace due to his or her status as an infectious disease carrier. On June 19, the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court issued a landmark ruling in holding that it is illegal for an employer to require an employee to leave his post in the office to stay at home for "rest" based on the individual's HIV-positive status.

